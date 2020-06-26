Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Mumbai police on Friday questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The questioning went around for three hours. Rajput had died of suicide in Mumbai earlier this month.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report.

Mumbai Police had earlier recorded statements of 23 people in connection with the case. (ANI)

