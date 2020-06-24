Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging."

The final report quoted, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails."

Also Read | Jharkhand Reports 18 More COVID-19 Cases Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 24, 2020.

The report was analysed by a team of five doctors. Police are now awaiting the viscera report. So far, statements of 23 people have been recorded by police.

The provisional post mortem report of the actor had earlier revealed that the provisional cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Trimukhe said.

Also Read | Noida Sector 50 Metro Station Dedicated to Transgenders, Renamed as 'Rainbow Station'.

Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself. However, no suicide note was recovered from Rajput's residence, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)