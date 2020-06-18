India News | Sushant Singh Rajput's Father and Sisters Immerse Ashes Following the Actor's Demise

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 18 (ANI): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family immersed his ashes in the Ganga river on Thursday.

Besides Rajput's father, his sisters were also present for the ritual.

Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself on Sunday, as per the police.

He was cremated at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium amidst heavy downpours and a small gathering of his relatives and close friends from the cinema industry.

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC.

The untimely death of Rajput sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)

