Patna, Sep 11 (PTI) Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was not an election issue but a common man's issue, and asserted that his party would ensure justice to the actor.

Also Read | Swami Agnivesh Dies After Suffering From Multi-Organ Failure.

The BJP will not rest till justice was done in the case, Fadnavis, who is party's Bihar election in-charge, said.

Also Read | Rafale Jet Crashed Near Ambala Airbase? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake ‘IAF Tweet’ Going Viral on Social Media.

He was was talking to reporters after inaugurating BJP's media centre set up here keeping in mind the assembly polls due in October-November.

Fadnavis played down reports of rift within NDA in the backdrop of LJP president Chirag Paswan's frequest attacks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying there are three parties in the coalition and all of them have their own point of views on different issues, but its not a big problem and "we will solve everything through talks."

He exuded confidence that people of Bihar will once again elect NDA government with a "historic majority" which will work in tandem with the central government to roll out development schemes meant for the people.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)