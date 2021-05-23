New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The video in which wrestler Sagar Dhankar was beaten by two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, was made to ensure that Kumar continues to have his influence in the wrestling circuit and no one opposes him in future, informed a Delhi Police source on Sunday.

"Sushil had asked Prince (friend or associate) to make that video, however, Dhankar died, following which the accused fled," said the source.

Kumar, who is the prime accused in a case of murder of wrestler Dhankar, and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala had been absconding since the incident of a brawl between the wrestlers on May 4.However, the two were arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday morning, which is also celebrated as World Wrestling Day.

"Our Special Team today arrested Sushil Kumar and Sunil, also known as Ajay, from Delhi's Mundka area. They are accused of killing another wrestler. Both of them were on the run and had a reward of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 respectively. The probe is on," said Chinmoy Biswal, Delhi Police PRO.

A team of Special Cell, consisting of 60-70 police personnel, led by Inspector Shivkumar, Inspector Karambir and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Attar Singh arrested the two from Mundka area of Delhi when they were on a two-wheeler.

Both Sushil and Ajay have been taken for a medical check-up at the hospital post which, they will be produced before the court. (ANI)

