New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): BJP leader and Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Thursday targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal and said false promises are being made to people.

Sushil Modi, who made several tweets, also targeted the Congress, saying that it failed to fulfil its promise of "Gareebi hatao" made by Indira Gandhi in 1970s.

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Man Beheads Wife With Axe in Fit of Rage, Places Head at Doorstep of Her Alleged Lover in Sangareddy District.

"RJD wants to target the unemployed by making false promises on jobs and money as is done by gangs indulging in thuggery. The youth should be careful," he said.

"Indira Gandhi returned to power in the 1970s with the slogan 'Gareebi Hatao', but poverty continued to grow. In West Bengal, Communists ruled for 34 years in the name of the poor but factories were closed and bread snatched of the poor," he added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s Mother Davusayammal.

Sushil Modi said RJD leader Lalu Prasad also took votes in the name of the poor.

"Lalu Prasad, the natural friend of the Congress and the Left, also took votes in the name of the poor but did nothing for the poor in 15 years. The grand alliance has slogans and promises that deceive the poor, there is no roadmap to bring prosperity," he said.

"Those who are showing hopes of giving people 10 lakh government jobs, they should tell which magic wand they will use that suddenly the resources of Bihar will increase so much?" he asked.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)