Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) A 40-year old person, who returned from abroad to Kamareddy district in Telangana, has shown symptoms of monkeypox, state health officials said on Sunday.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'I Criticise Jawaharlal Nehru's Policies, Not His Intention', Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The patient is being shifted to Government Fever Hospital here, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 20,000 Monthly Scholarship for CBSE Class 10 Topper Anjali Yadav.

The person, who showed symptoms of monkeypox, came from Kuwait on July 6 and developed fever on July 20.

The person got admitted to a private hospital in Kamareddy district after developing rashes on July 23, State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said in a release.

The doctor at the private hospital after noticing symptoms of monkeypox referred the person to the government hospital in Kamareddy district and from there the patient is being shifted to Fever Hospital here, Rao said.

After collecting samples from the patient, it will be sent to the NIV Pune and till then the patient will be kept in an isolation ward.

"We have identified six people who were in contact with the person. Though they do not have any symptoms, they have also been kept in isolation," the senior health official said.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao reviewed the situation and based on his directions all necessary measures are being undertaken, the health official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)