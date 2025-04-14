Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport Mumbai seized suspected cocaine weighing 785 grams with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 7.85 crore and arrested one foreign passenger, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said in a release.

According to the release, the incident took place on April 9 and 10. On April 9, a foreign passenger who arrived in Mumbai was intercepted by the Customs Officers at CSMI airport based on spot profiling.

Upon questioning, the passenger exhibited signs of nervousness and uneasiness. Further examination and medical investigation revealed that the passenger had swallowed multiple yellow-coloured pellets, which were later found to contain white coloured crumbled substance purported to be Cocaine, the release added.

It said that customs officers, under medical supervision on April 13, recovered contraband purported to be cocaine having a net weight of 785 grams approximately valued at Rs 7,85,00,000.

The said passenger was placed under arrest under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is going on, it said. (ANI)

