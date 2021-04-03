Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Suspected criminals fired nearly half-a-dozen rounds from a pistol outside the residence of a businessman in the posh Gandhi Nagar locality here late on Saturday, officials said.

The firing outside the house of Nagar Singh alias "Naga" triggered panic among the locals, they added.

Two bullets went through the main gate of Singh's residence with one of those hitting a car parked inside, the officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe to arrest the culprits, who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)