Amritsar, Aug 17 (PTI) Suspected material, which is yet to be identified, was seized from a cargo truck coming from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check-post here, said the Customs Department on Wednesday.

The department said a small metal box, which was noticed under the body of the truck, was removed for checking.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Female Teacher Burnt Alive at Raisar Village, Dies in Jaipur Hospital.

An explosive sniffer dog of the BSF was called in. However, it did not give any indication.

Then drug-sniffer dogs were called, which also gave no clear indication about the narcotics, said the department in a statement here.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Calls on PM Narendra Modi, Deliberates Key TN Issues.

A bomb disposal squad of the Border Security Force was also called and then the metal box was opened, it said.

“After such opening, residual material was collected and it weighed approximately 350 grams,” it added. Samples will be drawn by following due process and material will be sent to a lab for further testing, said the department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)