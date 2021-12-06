Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) A suspected Pakistani intruder was caught by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar when he was apparently going to meet an Indian girl he was in touch with through social media, officials said Monday.

They said the man, who identified himself as Mohammad Ahmar, crossed the border and was caught by a BSF patrol Saturday night.

Also Read | Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru.

He was handed over to the local police on Sunday.

Police sources said that primary interrogation has revealed that the man was in touch with an Indian girl through social media and was going to meet her.

Also Read | Moto G31 To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

"A joint interrogation by intelligence agencies will be done today," a source said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)