Baripada, Jun 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife with an axe on the suspicion of her being involved in infidelity, police said on Tuesday.

After committing the crime at Dolajori village late on Tuesday night, Budhan Bashkey surrendered before the police and confessed, Tiring police station inspector Prafulla Barik said.

The weapon has been seized and the 42-year-old woman's body was sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

