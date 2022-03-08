Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): Suspended BJP leader Joy Prakash Majumdar on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Majumdar has been appointed as vice president of the TMC.

Earlier in January, Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal unit has issued a show-cause notice to Majumdar for "anti-party activities" and later suspended him.

Majumdar has now joined a league of leaders who quit the BJP following the party's debacle in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections and later switched to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. (ANI)

