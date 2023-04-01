Jaipur, Apr 1 (PTI) The Rajasthan special operations group arrested suspended state police service officer Divya Mittal under the anti-narcotics law as she came out of the Ajmer jail after being released on bail on Saturday in a bribery case.

She was arrested in the Rs 2 crore bribery case by the state anti-corruption bureau on January 16.

Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra told PTI that Mittal was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act's Section 59 (failure of officer in duty or connivance at the contravention of the provisions of the act).

Mittal, who was additional superintendent of police of the special operations group (SOG) and posted in Ajmer, was investigating a case under the NDPS Act. The SOG has arrested her for faulty investigation in the case.

The state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had registered the bribery case against her on January 14.

Mittal is accused of demanding the bribe through a middleman from a drug manufacturer for not including his name in the case registered with the SOG under the NDPS Act.

According to an ACB official, the officer was mounting pressure on the complainant through the middleman.

She was in judicial custody and was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court on Friday. As soon as she walked out of the Ajmer jail on Saturday, she was detained by a team of the SOG and later placed under arrest. PTI SDA

