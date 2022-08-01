New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha was revoked on Monday following a motion that was passed in the Lower House of Parliament.

The Congress members of Parliament - Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothi Mani -- were suspended for the rest of the Monsoon Session of Parliament after Speaker Om Birla took a stern view of the continuous disruptions by Opposition MPs since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

While announcing the cancellation of the suspension of the Congress MPs from Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla said the members were being given a last chance. He also said that no placards would be brought inside the House or else, "I will listen neither to the government nor the Opposition and will surely take action."

On July 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended four Congress members for the rest of the monsoon session for unruly behaviour and disrupting the proceedings of the House. The suspended MPs, along with other opposition members, were protesting with placards and shouting slogans against price rise and ignored repeated warnings from the Speaker.

Earlier, Speaker Om Birla had warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, that those who continue to shout slogans and display placards will have to do it outside the House.

After witnessing two repeated adjournments in both Houses of Parliament over ruckus created by Opposition leaders on various issues, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi expressed their concerns over Parliament not being allowed to function normally.

Addressing the media persons today at the Parliament premises, Piyush Goyal said, "The Central Government was ready from the first day to discuss about inflation. However, the Opposition wasn't allowing the House (Lok Sabha) to function normally. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had COVID-19. Knowing that she has just recovered, we are appealing to them for the House to function normally."

Piyush Goyal said that the Opposition is not letting the House run and is running away from discussing other issues.

"We already decided that the issue of price rise will be discussed on Monday in Lok Sabha and on Tuesday in Rajya Sabha. Despite that, the House wasn't allowed to run. They're running away from discussing the issue," he said.

Goyal added, "Either Opposition MPs should express regret about whatever they have done or their leaders should ensure that they won't bring placards which are against the rules. In that case, the government is ready to move the motion to revoke the suspension of MPs."

Pralhad Joshi, too, expressed his concerns in the matter and objected to protesting with placards in the Parliament.

"We have many bills to pass but unfortunately, the House is getting adjourned. If the Leader of Congress Parliamentary Party gives assurance in the house that MPs will not come with placards, then, we are ready to withdraw the suspension," said Pralhad Joshi.

"In spite of that, the Opposition is not cooperating, which means they are running away from the discussion of price rise. If the Opposition is really interested, they should allow the House to function normally," Joshi further said.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM for the second time on Monday, after a ruckus by Opposition leaders on various issues.

The Lower House was adjourned after Opposition parties demanded the suspension of four Congress MPs be revoked. In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition continued sloganeering and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a discussion over price rise. To this, Bhubaneswar Kalita, presiding in the Chair, responded that the matter would be taken up tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is introducing a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, in the Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar is expected to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, in the Rajya Sabha for passing.

Earlier in the day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon after a ruckus was created by Opposition leaders on various issues. The Lower House had been adjourned after Opposition leaders demanded the withdrawal of the suspension of four Congress MPs last week. (ANI)

