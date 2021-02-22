Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI): A suspicious object was found at the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station in Srinagar on Monday.

According to security officials, security has been beefed up in the area. More information is awaited in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, the movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri was halted after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road.

These developments comes amid recent terrorist attacks in the Union Territory.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and another was injured in a separate encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district on February 19. (ANI)

