Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI):A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said on Friday.

"A suspicious object was found in a vehicle near Nashri Naka today. We had specific input on this," SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma said.

Mohita Sharma said: "Until the technical teams identify it out, it cannot be said if it was an IED or something else. It is a suspicious object that we found. We had a specific tip for this."

She further mentioned that the police has appealed the truck drivers to be alert and always check the base of their trucks.

"We continuously appeal to truck drivers, taxi drivers to understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat," she added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

