Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): Eight people were killed when an SUV fell into a deep gorge in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the incident took place around 5:30 pm in Marwah area of Kishtwar. The rescue operation is underway.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed condolences over the loss of lives.

"Just now spoke to Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate road accident in Marwah area. Eight persons have died on the spot. The rescue operations are in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance is being provided. Further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh said in a Twitter post.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

