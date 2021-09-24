Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 (ANI): Reacting to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's claim that BJP will collapse if TMC keeps its door open, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that no one can control BJP's vote bank.

Referring to the leaders joining the rival party, Adhikari said, "Let them do it. TMC does not have any leaders, they are finding them in BJP. No individual can control the votes of sanatans, SC, STs and OBCs. These votes are only influenced by PM Modi."

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

This comes after Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a political rally in Murshidabad said that BJP leaders, mostly MLAs, have been queuing up before the TMC office, the doors of which are shut now.

"We have kept the doors closed. If the doors are opened, the BJP will surely collapse," he had said.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

Former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo formally joined TMC on September 18. Besides Babul Supriyo and Mukul Roy, three BJP MLAs have also joined TMC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)