Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 28 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday was suspended for the entire winter session of the West Bengal Assembly for making alleged "objectionable remarks" against Speaker Biman Banerjee.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly after a discussion was underway on Constitution day.

West Bengal Parliamentary Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said that it was a matter of shame as he had never seen someone speak with the Speaker in an insulting manner. Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy had proposed the motion for his suspension for misbehaving with the Speaker inside the house.

" I have been in this House for 32 years. I have never seen anything like this. It is a matter of shame that a Leader of the Opposition talks like this with the Speaker. For that, it was done," he said.

The chaos erupted inside the House after the BJP raised the matter pertaining to the legitimacy of the MLAs who defected from the saffron party but continued on some positions while remaining as MLAs inside the House.

"The Speaker, the House, and the ruling party ignored our legitimate demand and nominated Mukul Roy. Earlier, the Speaker also stated that Mukul Roy, as per the record of the assembly, is a member of the BJP. Our MLA, Dr. Shankar Ghosh, raised this point only. We raised our voices on the floor of the house, and we started shouting slogans. We are aggrieved. For that reason, we walked out of the house," Adhikari said.

The winter session of the West Bengal Assembly is underway and will conclude on December 7. (ANI)

