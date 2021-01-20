Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], January 20 (ANI): Newly-inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday took the responsibility for ensuring party's victory from West Bengal's Nandigram in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

He said he has the support of over 2 lakh people who chanted 'Jai Shri ram'.

State's Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will be contesting from Nandigram as well.

"I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on a BJP ticket. Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has announced that she will contest from there, relying on 62,000 votes. But I have 2.13 lakh people who chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'," the BJP leader said.

He had further hit out at Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi, saying that people would give him a befitting reply for allegedly raising the slogan - 'Jai Shri Ram nahi chalega'.

"At a rally, TMC state president Subrata Bakshi had said - 'Jai Shri Ram nahi chalega'. In the coming elections, the people of Nandigram will give a befitting reply to those who coin such slogans," Adhikari said.

Mamata Banerjee had on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat.

"I will come again and again as Nandigram is my lucky place. In the 2016 election, I announced my election from Nandigram. Today also I came to Nandigram. TMC will win in 2021," she had said.

The BJP has been aggressively campaigning in West Bengal over the past few months with top leaders Amit Shah, JP Nadda visiting the state.

Elections to 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later in 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)