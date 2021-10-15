Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 15 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to take up the vandalising of Durga idols in Bangladesh with the authorities concerned in the neighbouring country.

Adhikari said that Durga idols were desecrated and temples and pandals were vandalised in Cumilla district, Cox's Bazar and Noakhali in Bangladesh.

"Vandalisation of temples and pandals and desecration of Durga idols happened following a conspirational rumours' spread through social is disheartening. Desecrating idols of Maa Durga at will is an orchestrated attack on Sanatani Bengali community," he tweeted.

He urged PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take it up this painful issue with Bangladesh authorities diplomatically.

In a letter, the West Bengal LoP said, "I would like to bring it your urgent attention towards the vandalism that has marred the vibrant festivities of Durga Puja in Bangladesh. The notorious vandals are habituated in targeting the 'Sanatani' minority community of Bangladesh."

He further wrote, "This time the religious fanatics took to the streets to vandalize several Durga Puja pandals and various temples also. Presently, the condition of 'Sanatani People' living in Bangladesh is very miserable."

Several incidents of vandalism at Durga Puja pandals were reported.

At least three people were killed and 60 injured including journalists, police and common people, in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Hindu devotees were celebrating Durga Puja, the greatest religious festival of the Hindu community in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Earlier in Cumilla, at least 50 people were injured as a group of religious extremists clashed with law enforcers in the Nanua Dighirpar area over reports of "demeaning the Holy Quran" at a Puja Mandap, reported Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has issued a tough warning, saying anyone involved in the attacks on Hindu temples and Durga Puja venues in Cumilla will not be spared.

"The incidents in Cumilla are being investigated. Nobody will be spared. It doesn't matter which religion they belong to," she said while exchanging greetings with people of the Hindu community on the occasion of Durga Puja on Thursday. (ANI)

