Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 20 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari congratulated Samik Bhattacharya on getting elected unopposed as the Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal.

"Heartiest Congratulations to Shri Samik Bhattacharya for getting elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal. He is the second @BJP4Bengal Rajya Sabha MP," Adhikari said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Agra Factory Blast: Two Killed, One Injured in Explosion at Factory in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharartiya Janata Party (BJP) has got Ananta Maharaj elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal last year.

Hitting out at the ruling Trinamool Congress, Adhikari asked newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Bhattacharya to use his oratory skills to highlight issues in the state.

Also Read | Delhi Traffic Update for February 21: Commuters Advised to Avoid Several Roads in Central Delhi on Wednesday.

"Best regards for a successful tenure and request him to use his oratory skills in the Upper House to highlight the issues pertaining to West Bengal, especially the suppression and oppression by the Mamata Govt," he added.

Earlier, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) congratulated its newly elected Rajya Sabha members for taking their seats in the Upper House on Tuesday.

"Our leaders, @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, Mamata Thakur, and @MdNadimulHaque6, have taken their seats in the Rajya Sabha as esteemed members of the Council of States," the AITC said in a post on 'X'.

Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Mamata Thakur and Nadimul Haque were elected to the Rajya Sabha from West Bengal on Tuesday.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party, the AITC said, "Embracing a strong women-centric ethos, our Rajya Sabha MPs are ready to take on the fight against the BJP zamindars and work towards reviving the essence of a diverse, multi-religious, multi-caste, multi-linguistic, and inclusive India."

Stressing the diverse composition of its Rajya Sabha contingent, the party said, "With a majority of them being women, our hearts brim with greater joy, as this diverse representation promises a more inclusive and dynamic approach to addressing the needs and aspirations of our people."

The Election Commission has scheduled the Rajya Sabha elections for 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh, for February 27. Voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm on this date, with the deadline for nominations set for February 15. The results of the elections will be announced on the same day, February 27. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)