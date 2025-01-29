Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed condolences over the stampede during the Mahakumbh.(Photo/ANII)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, expressed condolences over the stampede during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, calling it an 'unfortunate incident' and stressed the importance of following the instructions of the administration for safety.

Swami Saraswati also commended the Akhara Parishad's decision to prioritise devotees for the holy dip and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vigilance in ensuring safety.

Also Read | 'Ban on Wearing Burqas at Examination Centres': BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Demands Ban on Burqa in Board Exams, Writes to Maharashtra Education Minister Dada Bhuse.

In a conversation with ANI, Saraswati said, "Whatever happened was very unfortunate. The administration's orders and messages should have been followed. People are coming in large numbers and taking a holy dip. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives."

He further added, "I would like to say that PM Modi, CM Yogi and the entire administration are constantly on alert that no untoward incident takes place...I am very happy that the Akhara Parishad said that first devotees will take a holy dip and then we will take the dip."

Also Read | Yamuna ‘Poisoning’ Claim: Amid Controversy Over Yamuna River, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Sips Water From River; Escalates Attack on AAP Leader Arvind Kejriwal for Spreading ‘Lies’ (Watch Video).

A stampede-like situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several casualties. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani also expressed grief over the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, extended his condolences to the bereaved families, and pledged support for those affected.

Following the incident, heavy security has been deployed at the Triveni Sangam as police pave the way for the akharas and saints for their Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, 36.1 million devotees had taken the holy dip at Triveni by 10 AM on Wednesday. Other key bathing dates during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)