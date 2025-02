Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India] February 13 (ANI): Swami Chidanand Saraswati - the spiritual head of the Rishikesh-based Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati took a holy dip on the occasion of Magha Purnima in ongoing Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI Swami Chidanand Saraswati said, "Till now 48 crore people have taken 'snan' at the Triveni Sangam which is an amazing thing...Till Shivratri, this number will cross 60 crore, which will surprise the world..."

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati described the opportunity to take a dip as an amazing one. "It was an amazing experience to take a holy dip on the occasion of Magha Purnima... This is a great experience...."

More than 2 crore people took holy 'snan' in Ganga on the occasion of 'Maghi Purnima' during the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, according to Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh on January 13, more than 48 crore people have taken a holy dip. CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his heartfelt wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of 'Maghi Purnima.'

In an X post, he wrote, "Hearty congratulations to all the devotees and residents of the state on the holy bathing festival Magh Purnima! Heartiest greetings to all the revered saints, religious leaders, Kalpvasis and devotees who have come for a holy bath in the sacred Triveni in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj today! May everyone's life be filled with happiness, prosperity and good fortune by the grace of Lord Shri Hari. May Mother Ganga, Mother Yamuna and Mother Saraswati fulfil everyone's wishes, this is my wish."

Meanwhile, many foreign devotees also took holy dip today. One such devotee came from Australia and termed his visit an "experience for a lifetime."

"Words cannot define my happiness and gratitude of being here...This is an experience for a lifetime...," said the devotee from Australia.

Another foreigner said, "This was an incredible opportunity to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and find inner peace here...Its such a blessing. it is incredible to see how many people can take the sacred dip in the Ma Yamuna, Ma Ganga, and Ma Saraswati. Incredible, incredible"

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

