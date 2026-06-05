India News | Swaminathan Janakiraman Re-appointed as RBI Deputy Governor

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Central Government on Friday re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to an official statement released by the RBI. This appointment is for a duration of two years, commencing on June 26.

He was earlier appointed Deputy Governor (DG) of the Reserve Bank of India on June 20, 2023. The appointment was for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever was earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a notification. Janakiraman had replaced MK Jain, who retired on June 21, 2023.

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The RBI currently has four deputy governors, including Swaminathan. (ANI)

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