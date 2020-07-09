Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 9 (ANI): Kerala BJP president K Surendran on Thursday alleged that CPI(M) is protecting Suresh Suresh, the prime suspect in the gold smuggling case for whom customs is on the lookout.

He further alleged that CPI(M) had helped her to release a voice clip to a Malayalam channel.

"Police is aware of where she is. The CPI(M) provided the facility to bring the soundtrack to the channel. Swapna Suresh is doing her best to help the government and the Chief Minister to tide over the current controversy. What Swapna has done through the voice clip is a policy of helping those who help her in return," said BJP state president.

He said that the woman whom Customs is looking is hiding and is trying to divert the investigation. "A thorough probe should be carried out and all the details of those who are still helping her even while in hiding should be revealed," he added. (ANI)

