Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' -- the victory flame to celebrate India's win over Pakistan in the 1971 war -- was carried around Srinagar city on Thursday, a defence spokesman said.

“The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' was taken around Srinagar city. The citizens of Srinagar came out on the streets in large numbers to honour the flame. Various events were organised in different parts of the city,” he said.

The spokesman said NCC cadets and citizens accompanied the victory flame with great pomp and show on boats of SDRF, NDRF and J-K Tourism through the Jhelum River in a unique boat rally.

The victory flame was also carried by local NGOs and civilians with enthusiasm through the city, he added.

“As a mark of solidarity, roadside events were organised by citizens and local NGOs at Lal Ded hospital, Iqbal Park, Pratap Park, Jogger's Park and Rajbagh to pay homage to the victory flame,” the spokesman said.

Each roadside event was attended by prominent citizens, corporators from Srinagar Municipal Corporation, District Development Council chairpersons and its members, he said.

The spokesman said the function included a homage ceremony, felicitation of 1971 war veterans and ex-servicemen and cultural programme by school children and Hindustan Scouts and Guides.

The victory flame was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16 last year and it reached Badami Bagh Cantonment -- the headquarters of the Army's 15 Corps here --on July 12.

