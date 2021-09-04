East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 4 (ANI): The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (victory flame), lit for the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, arrived at Sainik School Korukonda from the Eastern Naval Command, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

As per a press release, the victory flame was escorted by Cadet Horse Riders and was handed over to Col Arun Kulkarni, the Principal of the school, in the presence of Cmde M Goverdhan Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Andhra Pradesh), an ex-Saikorian, and the District Collector. 8 ex-Saikorian Serving Naval Officers, 50 Veterans and 6 Veer Naris were present during the ceremony.

The event included the screening of a short video clip on the 1971 war and a presentation on the role of the Armed Forces and their contribution to the country.

The cadets thereafter presented a very impressive song and dance programme. These activities were followed by the felicitation of 50 War Veterans and 6 Veer Naris. The entire program was live-streamed to the Cadets of SS Korukonda across India, the release added.

Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) started from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial at New Delhi and reached here after traveling a distance of over 2500 kilometers and felicitating the War heroes and their next of kins who were part of the 1971 war. (ANI)

