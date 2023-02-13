New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): As part of the ongoing "Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar" campaign launched last year to enhance awareness surrounding healthy living, the central government will be organising Health Melas on the fourteenth of every month in 1.56 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre (AB-HWC) across the country, according to a Government release.

Activities like Yoga, Zumba, Teleconsultation and Nikshay Poshan Abhiyan along with Non-Communicable Diseases screening and Drug Distribution will be taken up at the health centres. Sickle Cell Disease screening will also be undertaken as part of these countrywide health melas, said the health ministry.

Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech on February 1, had stated that the central government aims to eliminate sickle cell anemia by 2047, and a mission will soon be launched in this regard.

In Delhi, a cyclathon will be organized with the theme, 'Cycle for Health' at Lady Hardinge Medical College. An area in the hospital premises will have a dedicated cycle stand.

Giving a shout-out to all health and cycling enthusiasts, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged all citizens to participate in the mega cycling event at their nearest AB-HWC.

"Cycling is one of the best ways to keep our body healthy, fit & active. Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but ride!", Dr Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

"Swastha Mann, Swastha Ghar" is a year-long campaign from November 2022 to October 2023. It will promote the theme of Health and Wellness to commemorate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM). This is in line with the new National Health Policy, 2017 which focuses on preventive and promotive healthcare and the Fit India Movement, 2019 which aims to make fitness and healthy living an integral part of our daily lives. (ANI)

