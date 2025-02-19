New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister and new cabinet will be held at Ramlila Maidan on February 20 at 11 a.m. Lt Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath of office to the CM designate and the cabinet at 12:35 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be present at the ceremony.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad and the party's national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankar have been appointed as the central observers for electing the leaders of the Delhi BJP Legislature party.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said that the swearing in ceremony will be a historic event for the national capital. Further, he mocked AAP on their loss in the Delhi assembly elections and said that the people of Delhi had punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud.

Speaking to ANI, Chugh said "People of Delhi have given their blessings to PM Narendra Modi. These abundant blessings have transformed into mandate. Tomorrow, a historic event will take place in Delhi. I think this will be the most historic event in Delhi to be taking place in Ramlila Maidan...People of Delhi have punished a tyrant ruler for his lies, deceit and fraud."

Further, he said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the city would become a world-class capital.

He also said that the common people would be the biggest VIPs at the ceremony and bless PM Modi and the new cabinet.

Meanwhile, MLA elect and BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht spoke of his chances to be chosen as a possible speaker of the new assembly after the CM is chosen.

"The party will decide it. It is a fact that a BJP worker will be the (Delhi) CM's face. The party will assign the responsibility...If I will be (the CM), then I will see what all to be done," he told ANI.

On if he gets chosen as the Speaker, he said, "My priorities will be smooth conduct of the House and raising important issues of Delhi in the House." (ANI)

