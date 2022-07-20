Rairangpur (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): With hours to go for the counting of votes to take place to elect the 15th President of India, people belonging to the native place of NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu, Rairangpur in Odisha, have made sweets anticipating her victory in the contest against Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition candidate.

The people of her native place have also planned a victory procession and tribal dance on Thursday.

"Tomorrow will be a big day for Rairangpur and for the entire Odisha because, for the first time in the history of India, a tribal woman will become the President of India. There is an atmosphere of celebration here. 20,000 sweets are being made. There will be fireworks and tribal dance tomorrow morning. The victory procession will be taken out tomorrow," said a local resident.

The Headteacher of the Government Upper Primary School where Murmu studied, recalling her school life, said that she was a brilliant student and wanted to "serve the people".

"From 1968 to 1970, I was the Head Teacher, when she was studying in the school. I feel very proud to know about Droupadi Murmu. She was a brilliant student. I remember once, the students were asked to share what they want to become in future, students mentioned different professions, but when Murmu was asked, she stated that she wants to serve the people. Today I can connect to that," Bisweswar Mohanty told ANI.

"First she served as Governor and now she will be on the highest constitutional post," he added.

The students of the school said that they felt proud that Murmu who was a student of the school had attained a high position.

"She had also studied in this school. Tomorrow she is going to be the President of India. It is a matter of pride and happiness for us that we are studying in the same school. We are inspired by her," a student, Tanushree said.

Another student, Indrajeet said, "I am feeling proud that she studied at this school. We too want to make it big when we grow up."

Meanwhile, the counting of votes to elect India's 15th President will take place on Thursday. The counting will begin at Parliament House at 11 am.

The voting took place on July 18 and was completed in a peaceful manner.

The contest is between BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. The NDA candidate is seen to have a clear edge in the contest.

The voting ended at 5 pm at the Parliament House and at designated places in the capitals of all states besides the UTs of Puducherry and Delhi on Monday.

Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their vote. This includes 719 MPs and nine MLAs. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

Arrangements were made to bring back the polled ballot boxes from states to Parliament House by July 19.

The counting will take place in Room No 63 in Parliament House and the result will be declared immediately after the counting. The immediate precincts of Room Number 63 have been declared as a sanitised and "silent zone". (ANI)

