Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) The health condition of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has improved considerably and she is "quite stable", doctors who are monitoring her treatment said on Saturday.

The swelling on her left ankle, caused due to an injury she sustained during campaigning in Nandigram, has also subsided, they said.

"The CM is doing fine. She is following all instructions properly. The swelling on her left leg has subsided and she almost has no pain there," one of the doctors told PTI.

Banerjee suffered severe injuries on her left leg as well as on the right shoulder, forearm and neck, as she fell after being allegedly pushed by four to five miscreants in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

The TMC supremo was rushed to SSKM hospital in Kolkata from Purba Medinipur district through a green corridor.

Doctors discharged Banerjee on Friday evening after she repeatedly requested them to allow her to go home following "improvement in her condition".

