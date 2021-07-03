Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Scorching heat conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, where a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees was recorded in Karauli, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Sriganganagar, Pilani, Phalodi recorded 41.7, 41.3 and 41.2 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.

Dholpur and Dabok also received 0.5 and 0.2 mm rains on Saturday while the weather in the rest of the areas remained dry.

The northern limit of the south-west monsoon is still passing through Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur districts and weather conditions are not favourable for further advancement of the monsoon, the local MeT office said.

