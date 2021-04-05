Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): The swimming fraternity in Karnataka on Monday put up a unanimous front with over 600 coaches, members from affiliated clubs, parents and swimmers assembling at Shri Kanteerava Stadium to appeal to the Karnataka government to reopen the swimming pools.

A team from Karnataka Swimming Association (KSA), led by its president retired IPS Gopal Hosur, also met with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and put forth their plea to reopen the swimming pools.

"This morning we had a fruitful meeting with the Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and we also met with Medical Education and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and appealed to them to reopen the swimming pools. We have also requested Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to consider our plea and allow competitive swimmers to train as a 20-day shutdown will be a major setback for them in an Olympic year. With the new order to keep the pools closed, over 1000 competitive swimmers in the state will be put out of practice. We expect some relief from the government by Tuesday," Hosur said in a press release.

On April 2, the Karnataka government issued an order to shut down swimming pools across the state till April 20 amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. With the swimming pools remaining shut almost all of 2020, the fraternity was getting back on its feet since early 2021, but the recent government order came as a big jolt to the sport.

"Over 10,000 families depend on swimming pools for their living. Karnataka swimming has dominated in the last 30 years and we have produced many Olympians from here. But unfortunately, due to the shutting down of swimming pools, not just the careers of these bright young swimmers are at stake but also the careers of thousands of coaches and pool maintenance staff are also at stake. They depend on swimming for their livelihood and our sport was beginning to see some semblance in the past few months, but Karnataka's recent order will affect many lives," explained Satish M Kumar, Secretary, KSA.

The KSA also emphasised that swimming is one of the safest sports to pursue as the covid-19 virus does not spread through water, particularly chlorinated water.

"As per the report by CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention), COVID-19 does not spread through water. In fact, the report clearly states that chlorine water is one of the best disinfectants. We have explained the same to the CM and the health minister in our appeal," added Satish. (ANI)

