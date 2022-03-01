Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand on Monday allowed the opening of the swimming pools and water parks in the state with full capacity.

The Uttarakhand government in its notification maintained that political rallies, protests are still not permitted to be held till March 10 while all the state governemnt offices can work with full capacity.

The state government's decision has been taken following the advisories of the Home Ministry issued on February 25 and the Ministry of Health on February 16 on easing the COVID-19 restrictions across the country. (ANI)

