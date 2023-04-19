Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 19 (ANI): A delegation led by the Executive Director of Swiss Education Group Claudio Raccnello called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday and discussed training for the youth related to tourism and hotel business.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the National Education Policy 2020, help should also be taken from the Swiss Education Group for better vocational courses for class 11th and 12th students in the state.

"A detailed plan should be made for better vocational education to the students. Attention should be paid to promote tourism as well as adventure activities in the state," he said.

The Chief Minister said that if any delegation from Switzerland wants to come to promote the activities of tourism, education and adventure tourism in the state, they will be given full cooperation from the government in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Claudio Racanello, Executive Director of the Swiss Education Group, said that there is a lot of potential to work in the field of spiritual activities in Switzerland.

"If experts in this field from Uttarakhand work in centres based on spiritual activities there, then there are many possibilities to work in it. He said that whatever cooperation will be sought from the state, all possible efforts will be made to fulfil it," Racanello said. (ANI)

