India News | Swiss International Airlines to Launch Nonstop Bengaluru-Zurich Flights from October

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) on Tuesday announced the launch of new nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Zurich, further enhancing connectivity between Switzerland and India's leading technology and innovation hubs, a release said.

The new service will operate five times weekly beginning in October 2026, offering customers seamless access between southern India and SWISS' global hub in Zurich, with onward connections across Europe and North America through the Lufthansa Group network.

Also Read | Pune Horror: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting Trapped Inside Building Lift for 1.5 Hours in Nimbajinagar.

The new eastbound LX 140 service will depart from Zurich daily (except Mondays and Wednesdays) at 13:20 and arrive in Bengaluru some nine hours later at 02:55 the following day. The westbound LX 141 service will leave Bengaluru daily (except Tuesdays and Thursdays) at 04:50 and arrive in Zurich at 10:50 the same day, the release said.

Bengaluru becomes Swiss airlines' latest destination in India and reflects the airline's continued focus on expanding its presence in strategically important growth markets.

Also Read | Pharmacy Strike on May 20: Jan Aushadhi Kendras To Stay Open During Nationwide Pharmacists' Strike Tomorrow; Assure Uninterrupted Medicine Supply.

The new route is designed to meet strong demand from business travellers, the technology sector, premium leisure customers, and the growing Indian diaspora across Europe and beyond, it said.

According to Kevin Markette, Lufthansa Group Senior Director Regional Sales South Asia, "India remains a strategically important market for the Lufthansa Group, and we are delighted to welcome Swiss International Air Lines to Bengaluru, one of the world's leading technology and innovation hubs. As our third Lufthansa Group gateway from the city, alongside Frankfurt and Munich, this new SWISS service significantly enhances connectivity for travellers from southern India."

Markette further added that, "Customers can now enjoy a truly premium Swiss travel experience - including First Class on every flight - combined with seamless access to Europe and North America via our Zurich hub."

Customers travelling on this new route will enjoy SWISS' award-winning onboard service across First, Business and Economy Class, including premium lounges, high-quality Swiss cuisine, and effortless onward connections through Zurich Airport.

As highlighted by Girish Nair, Chief Operating Officer of Bangalore International Airport Limited said, "The introduction of SWISS' direct BLR-ZRH service is a strong validation of the market maturity and long-term potential that Bengaluru continues to demonstrate. This non-stop link meets surging corporate and leisure demand, connecting India's Silicon Valley with a premier global financial capital."

Nair added, "Supported by BLR Airport's domestic network spanning 78 destinations, the new service will also enable efficient single-ticket transfers for passengers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)