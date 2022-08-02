New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) India and Switzerland on Tuesday held extensive discussions on stepping up cooperation in areas of innovation, sustainability and digitalisation.

Ways to further enhance bilateral ties figured prominently during talks between visiting Swiss State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Livia Leu and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma.

The crisis in Ukraine and the developments in Sri Lanka also figured in the talks. Leu visited India for political consultations on bilateral relations, multilateral cooperation and current foreign policy issues, according to a Swiss statement.

It said India is one of the priority countries of Swiss foreign policy.

Leu and Verma discussed a wide range of issues of common interests.

"Switzerland's upcoming seat on the UN Security Council and India's experience as a member of the Council in 2021 set the scene for a joint reflection on current crises, particularly the war in Ukraine and the developments in Sri Lanka," the statement said.

It said the two officials reaffirmed their common intention to step up the partnership between the two countries in the areas of digitalisation, innovation and sustainability.

It said Verma expressed his interest in Switzerland's proposal to begin a dialogue on digitisation.

"The first meeting on this topic is to take place in Delhi in October. Both interlocutors also stressed the importance of proceeding with negotiations on a free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association EFTA," the statement said.

"Other topics covered were relations with neighbouring countries, climate change, human rights and migration," it said.

Leu also met Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi.

She also visited the IIT Delhi, where Swiss and Indian scientists have worked together to successfully develop a low-carbon alternative to conventional cement.

