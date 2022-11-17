New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Syrian Foreign Minister Fayssal Mekdad arrived here on Thursday to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral ties.

"Warm welcome to FM Fayssal Mekdad of Syria on his maiden visit to India. Looking forward to a productive visit," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted along with a picture of Mekdad arriving here.

Also Read | Udaipur Rail Bridge Blast Was To Avenge Low Compensation in Land Acquisition: ATS.

Mekdad will be here for three full days and will fly back on Monday morning.

He will call on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and hold talks with Jaishankar on Friday.

Also Read | Azam Khan's Name Removed From Voters List; Samajwadi Party Leader Cannot Vote in Rampur Sadar By-Election 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)