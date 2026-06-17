India News | 'System Needs Correction': Priyanka Gandhi Backs Rahul Gandhi over Telegram Ban Row

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday voiced strong support for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha (LoP), Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the Centre's decision to temporarily block the messaging platform Telegram.

Addressing the media, she emphasized that the move reflects deeper, systemic issues within India's educational framework that require urgent and structural reform.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, "This (his tweet) is correct. There are various things in the education system and the entire system of examination which need to be corrected."

Her remarks come after the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, launched a sharp attack on the Centre over restrictions linked to Telegram in the context of NEET-UG paper leak concerns today, alleging that the government was targeting students instead of addressing the "paper leak mafia".

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This comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday restricted access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending 22 June 2026, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "'Telegram Ban' - Modi Government's New Trick to Stop Paper Leaks. Meaning, instead of catching the thief, just hang a lock on the victim's door."

He further emphasised that millions of students were studying on Telegram for years and "snatching the facility is not a solution" to paper leaks.

"Millions of students have been studying on Telegram for years - notes, test series, discussions, preparation. How does snatching that facility become the solution to paper leaks?" the post read.

Questioning the effectiveness of such steps, he wrote, "And it's not even foolproof - every student in the country knows this, and so does the paper leak mafia. So, who will the next ban be on? WhatsApp?"

Taking a swipe at exam-day arrangements, Gandhi said, "On exam day, students will be frisked. Pockets will be cut open with scissors. Question papers will be sent via the Air Force. There won't be any shortage of theatrics. But not a single strike at the root of the disease - because the paper leak mafia is thriving under this very government's watch, and making the youth cry tears of blood."

He further said, "Modi Ji - drop the theatrics. Strike at the mafia, not the students. Listen to the 'Echo of Students' - or else the youth of the country knows how to claim their rights."

The remarks come after the Centre had ordered the blocking of Telegram following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)