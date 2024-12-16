New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday.

Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73.

He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated.

Hussain has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year.

In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artistes, but it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown.

The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

