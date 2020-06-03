India News | Tahir Hussain Led Mob from House, Gave Violence Communal Colour: Delhi Police Chargesheet in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted before a Karkardooma court chargesheet in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma during northeast Delhi violence, in which it named suspended AAP councillor, Tahir Hussain, as an accused and said that he led the rioting mob from his house.

"The accused Tahir Hussain was leading the mob from his house and also from the Masjid near Chand Bagh Pulia on February 24-25 and gave it a communal colour. He provoked and instigated the people," the chargesheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police said.

The chargesheet filed before the court of metropolitan magistrate Richa Parihar will come up for consideration on June 16. It pertains to the violence which had erupted in February earlier this year in northeast Delhi in which 53 people were killed.

"The uncontrolled mob turned into rioters and in the process of rioting caught hold of Ankit Sharma and dragged him to Chand Bagh Pulia and caused his death by inflicting injuries using sharp blunt objects and threw his dead body in a drain," it said.

According to Delhi Police, 10 people, including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been arrested in the matter. Sharma, a young IB official, was killed by a mob near the residence of Tahir Hussain on February 25 evening and his body was thrown in a nearby drain, police said.

"The location of Tahir Hussain near Jama Masjid, Munga Nagar, Delhi on the spot where Ankit Sharma was brutally murdered by the rioters on February 25 speaks of his evil intentions which ended with the murder of a boy besides other cases of arson and loot," the chargesheet said.

The police said that accused namely Haseen was instrumental in the murder of Ankit and added that he had assaulted Ankit Sharma with a knife.

"He disclosed that he had stabbed Ankit Sharma a number of times with knife which he was carrying. His accomplices also stabbed him with a knife and hit him with dandas and after killing him, threw his dead body in the drain," it said.

The police said that Haseen had disclosed that he along with his associates and others had thrown the body of Ankit Sharma in the drain after killing him. According to police, the investigation has revealed that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and murder of Sharma who was a familiar face in the area.

On the other hand, Tahir Hussain's lawyer Javed Ali has said that the police could not collect any evidence to show that Hussain is a conspirator or prime accused in the IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case.

"Police could not collect any evidence to show that Hussain is a conspirator or prime accused. There are chances that police manipulated certain facts and planted recoveries," Ali said. (ANI)

