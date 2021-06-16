Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Months after being closed due to Covid-induced lockdown, entry to the historic Taj Mahal reopened on Wednesday.

The Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) superintending archaeologist of Agra circle, Vasant Kumar Swarnkar informed on Tuesday, "Taj Mahal, among other ASI-protected monuments, will reopen from tomorrow."

Swarnkar also mentioned that strict COVID-protocols will be followed. "Entry will be allowed only via online tickets. No one will be allowed to enter without masks," he said.

A restriction of only 650 people has also been imposed by the Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh. "No more than 650 people will be allowed inside Taj Mahal at a given time. Teams will be deputed to monitor the crowd at all times", he said.

He further informed ANI that only 5 tickets can be booked via one phone number. A vaccination camp for the workers of the Taj Mahal was also set up on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the historic monument. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)