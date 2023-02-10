New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 32-year-old Tajikistan national's bag containing foreign currency worth around Rs 5 lakh was allegedly snatched by some unidentified people in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 5.45 pm on Thursday outside a private hospital.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman on NPAs: Rs 10.09 Lakh Crore Loans Written Off by Banks in Last Five Years, Not Waived Off.

A senior police officer said the victim had come to the hospital to get his sister treated. While he was waiting outside the hospital building, a man snatched his bag and fled in a car along with his associate, the officer said.

According to police, the victim claimed that he had more than USD 5,700 and some documents in the bag.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh, Self-Styled Sikh Preacher, Ties Knot With UK-Based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in Amritsar.

A case has been registered and the CCTV footage of the area and their entry and exit routes are being analysed. Several teams have been formed to nab them, police said.

The victim and his sister had arrived in India on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)