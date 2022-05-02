New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma on Monday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal and civic bodies here to take action on loudspeakers at religious places violating Supreme Court's order on the lines of a similar drive conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"As per the order of the Supreme Court, loudspeakers at all religious places should be either removed or the volume should be kept at permissible level so that the sound is heard within the premises and there is no disruption of peace specially for students, seriously ill patients and neighbouring people," the west Delhi MP claimed in his letter to Baijal and the commissioners of the three municipal corporations.

The UP government has followed the Supreme Court order properly, Verma claimed, adding that the same needs to be done by other states as well.

"It is requested to you that necessary instructions be given to officials concerned on the lines of UP government, so that people can have peaceful atmosphere," Verma added in his letter.

In a tweet, he alleged that the volume of loudspeakers at religious places was being raised and the "harmony" was being disturbed due to it.

Necessary action like that in UP needs to be taken urgently in Delhi, he said.

Nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across Uttar Pradesh following a government order, a senior police official in the state said on Sunday.

A statewide drive undertaken to remove unauthorized loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits began on April 25.

