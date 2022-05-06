Dimapur, May 6 (PTI) Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday virtually inaugurated five centres of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) from here and urged the youths of the northeastern region to make the best use of the opportunity provided by the government for a better future.

The five NIELIT centres, located in Dibrugarh (Assam), Dimapur (Nagaland), Jorhat (Assam), Pasighat (Arunachal Pradesh), and Senapati (Manipur), will help in the skill enhancement of the educated youth in the northeast.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

The Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said NIELIT should not be considered as a gateway to a certificate but a gateway to new life.

The facilities will give more options to youngsters to excel by dint of their capabilities, he said.

Also Read | India Looks Forward to Significant Transformational and Exponential Growth in Its Trade With Italy, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The minister said the mission of the government is that every youth will have the opportunity to be skilled and trained in technology through the combination of NIELIT centres, and the digital India platform.

Not a single youth in the country will lack the opportunity to access skills, he said.

Recollecting his earlier visit, the minister said “there was only one entrepreneur in Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Kohima about seven months ago.

“Now STPI Kohima is packed with entrepreneurs. And that is the symbol or the sign of the future of Nagaland and the future of the northeast.”

Chandrasekhar also launched the NECB2.0 project for capacity building and training in digital skill sets in the northeastern states. The project is funded by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The NIELIT will be the implementing agency, through its centres at Agartala, Aizwal, Gangtok Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, and Shillong.

Earlier in the day, the minister visited the Nagaland Tool Room and Training Centre (NTTC) here and inspected the facilities and ongoing projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)