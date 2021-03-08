Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union government to take a decision on a plea to provide equal representation for women in the general elections.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamurthy gave a direction to this effect, while disposing of a public interest writ petition from L Muthu Selvi of Rajapalayam.

The petitioner prayed for a direction to the State to consider her November 19, 2000 representation, which sought equal representation to women in the election to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Elections to the state Assembly are scheduled on April 6.

When the PIL came up today, the Election Commission counsel informed the bench that only the central government was empowered to make a legislation in this regard.

The judges recorded the submission and disposed of the petition with a direction to the centre to consider the plea and take a decision.

