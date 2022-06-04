Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 4 (ANI): Pitching strongly for the protection of minorities in Kashmir which has witnessed targeted killings, a leading cleric said during Friday congregational prayers in Anantnag that Islam does not give permission for jihad to commit atrocities on the minority community.

The cleric, Maulana Fayaz Amjadi, was addressing a congregation in Jamia Masjid Anantnag. His exhortation for the protection of minority community was strongly supported by the locals present in the mosque.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Suspected Killers of Punjabi Singer Caught on CCTV (Watch Footage).

According to a video of the congregation, he said they are willing to give their lands but minorities in Jammu and Kashmir should be given protection.

Maulana Fayaz Amjadi said if any Muslim is committing atrocities or killing against minorities thinking it is jihad, "we condemn it".

Also Read | Hyderabad Gang Rape: One Held, Four Other Accused Identified; Police Say, 'MLA's Son Not Involved But Juvenile Son of a VIP Involved’.

"If any Muslim is doing this thinking it is jihad, we condemn this jihad. Islam has not given permission for jihad to commit atrocities on minority or any other person or to kill the person," he said.

Maulana Fayaz Amjadi said the atmosphere should not be spoilt in Kashmir.

"The minorities should be taken care of. We urge the administration, we urge the government we are with the minority here. We condemn those attacking minorities. We request that minorities are given protection in Kashmir. You need our lands take them, but provide security to minorities. As you provide security to minorities here, do the same to us in the entire country," he added.

There have been targeted killings of innocent civilians in Kashmir and the victims include members of the Kashmir Pandit community, civilians and people in government.

Last month, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists. In October last year, prominent chemist M L Bindroo was killed in his shop.

The minority community members have been protesting against targeted killings and some of them have spoken about migrating out of Valley.

A bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar, was shot dead outside his office by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Earlier this week 36-year-old Hindu woman teacher Rajni Bala, hailing from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on security in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)