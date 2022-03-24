Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said to the youth of the state who have taken guns and grenades in their hands on the instigation of the neighbouring country that this path will lead them nowhere.

He said, "I would like to urge the youth who have taken up guns and grenades in their hands on the instigation of the neighbouring country, the results will only be destructive."

The DGP added, "Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed destruction for the last 30 years. Thousands of people including women, children, the elderly, and security personnel have lost their lives. Till the time people are having guns and grenades, killings will take place though they are dwindling." (ANI)

